40 cm of snow could fall in Queens and Kings counties this weekend

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon for Queens and Kings Counties on Prince Edward Island.

Between Friday evening and Monday, between 20 and 40 cm of snow may fall in those regions, said Environment Canada.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said wind will be strong in all three counties, and Prince County may also see more than 20 cm of snow.

Blowing snow will also be a concern, said Scotland, due to those increasing northeast winds with 50 km/h to 80 km/h gusts possible.

"Be prepared for reduced visibility and significant drifting for exposed areas, which may become worse through the weekend as the snow steadily falls," said Scotland.

The snow will accumulate gradually through the weekend, says Scotland. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

The weather system will linger over the region all weekend, said Scotland, and we're likely to see daily snowfall totals of 5 to 15 cm.

