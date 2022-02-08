Charlottetown woman says city plowed snow onto her property. Now she wants it cleaned up

Charlottetown resident Elizabeth Sheridan has spent nearly three weeks contacting the city to own up to the snow she said was blown and plowed onto her property.

After contracting COVID-19 and quarantining at a different location, she returned to her downtown home at Queen and Reserve streets on Jan. 20 to find it blocked in with no way inside.

"I'm angry, I'm upset, I'm frustrated," she said. "Now it looks worse than it was then because we've had a few more snowstorms, but they just keep putting more snow."

Sheridan said her only option is either spending money out of her pocket to pay private contractors for something she doesn't think she should have to, or taking the chance that damage is caused to her house once the snow melts.

'It's only getting worse'

She has contacted Coun. Mitchell Tweel, Mayor Philip Brown, public works, and the fire department as well as the water and sewer department, but the responses she received from all of them have fallen short.

Elizabeth Sheridan's house sits at the corner of Queen and Reserve streets in Charlottetown. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

She said Tweel had tried to send emails on her behalf with no response, while Brown told her to write a letter of complaint to the city.

Ultimately, she was told by public works to pay somebody to do it because it was considered her private property.

By law, residential buildings should have at least two separate exits.

Sheridan ended up paying a contractor to clear the snow from her driveway, which freed her back exit, but she still can't get in or out through the front.

"[It's] a life safety issue. You must have access to get in and out in case of a fire. I only have one exit, which is unacceptable," she said.

'I still can't get in my front door, and it's only getting worse since [the city is] only throwing more, more snow on my property,' Sheridan says. (Submitted by Elizabeth Sheridan)

"While the city understands that this can be a concern to some residents, it is an unavoidable situation as city crews work to keep roadways safe and clear," the city said in a statement to CBC.

"Given the amount of snow we have received this winter, it simply adds to the challenges city snow-clearing teams face."

Sheridan said she has spoken to neighbours who are also complaining about the same issue but, unlike her, have not heard from the city at all.

She now plans to file a claim against the city for compensation on the fees she's had to pay the contractor.

"I've been told that it's highly unlikely that they'll give me back the money that I just paid because of what they did to my property but at least I will have voiced my opinion," she said.

On Feb. 6, Sheridan took photos of snow being blown on her property. (Submitted by Elizabeth Sheridan)

Injuries subject to lawsuit

This is not the first time a municipality has faced scrutiny over its snow removal activities.

On Jan. 6, 2015, a Nelson, B.C., woman injured her leg climbing over a snowbank.

She initially lost her case but the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the ruling and the city appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Last October, the new trial saw the Supreme Court unanimously ruling that municipal snow removal activities are not immune from negligence and liability claims.