First-time skaters take to new downtown Charlottetown rink

Founders' Hall outdoor ice rink opened for the first time this weekend.

The sun may have hid behind the clouds most of the day on Sunday, but that didn't stop the Tupas family from their first attempt at skating.

They moved to P.E.I. in August from the Philippines. Emilia Tupas brought her kids, Wynd and Flyt, as part of their Sunday family time.

"This is our first winter in P.E.I. so we're just enjoying every bit of it," she said. "The kids are having fun. They are just learning to skate."

Coffee in hand, she enjoyed watching her children out on the ice. Wynd is 16 and took the day to start practising how to skate.

"I'm still trying to practise my balance and just doing all of it all over again," she said. "It's really nice that it's for free and we can just go here and skate all day."

Fatimah Alonto came with the Tupas family to enjoy some of the winter sun and to try skating for the first time. She got a little help from Flyt and Wynd, but didn't last too long on the ice.

WATCH / Skaters take their first spin on the ice

Skaters try out new downtown Charlottetown rink Duration 0:51 The Tupas family came to the outdoor rink Sunday to enjoy family time and learn to skate.

"It was not as easy as it looks," she said. "It's really hard so I need more practice."

Winter has been an adjustment for them since they come from a tropical area.

"They say the winter right now is kind to us for now," Alonto said. "We're enjoying every bit of winter here."

Skates available, but demand high

The Charlottetown Library has skates to lend, but they are all out for now.

Gillian Mahen, a library technician, said the library started the lending program in October. Those with a library card can check them out for three weeks, but that could be reduced to one week.

"We are currently out of skates, so it's very popular," she said.

Other branches also have skates to lend out and they can be transferred to the local downtown branch.

"You're able to put holds on them to be brought into a branch, if your branch is out," Mahen said.