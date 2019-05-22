Jump in short-term rentals transforming cleaning industry, say P.E.I. businesses

Some P.E.I. cleaning companies say the sharp rise in the number of short-term rentals on the Island is changing the way they do business and forcing them to turn potential clients away.

April Clow, the owner of Sparkle & Shine Cleaning, said her business has grown by 25 per cent in just the past year — all the result of property owners signing on to have their vacation rentals cleaned and prepared for guests.

From May through October, she said those clients make up three-quarters of her business.

"One led to two, led to five. And now we've got over 50 [short-term rental clients]," said Clow. "And I do have to turn people away unfortunately. In the last two weeks, we've had to turn away 14 people."

More cleaners wanted

It's the same story at Grime Stoppers, another cleaning company in the Charlottetown area.

Manager Keshia Clarke said over the past year, the company's gone from having five short-term rental clients to 15. That's about 60 per cent of their business during the tourism season.

"Almost every day, we're getting three to five inquiries each day, which is really difficult to stay on top of," said Clarke.

"We've had to move things around, move our regular clients to different days to fit new people in. But we've had to turn some people away."

Both cleaning companies said they've put out the call for more qualified cleaners so they can take on more business.

Airbnb, you kind of have to make it look more like hotel-type quality, look brand spanking new. Keshia Clarke, Grime Stoppers

But there just doesn't seem to be enough to go around.

Clarke said taking on more short-term rental units without more staff, just isn't an option.

"Airbnb, you kind of have to make it look more like hotel-type quality, look brand spanking new," she said. "You don't want anything that a guest is going to complain about."

"Some properties require more because the [owners] aren't on P.E.I.," said Clow. "So we offer other services — shopping and stocking [the unit] so it's equipped for the guests when they arrive."

'If I needed to rent somewhere, I'd have nowhere to live'

Clarke says while the growing number of short-term rentals has been great for business, her company is being careful not to cut out its regular residential clients.

Particularly in Charlottetown — with the city exploring how to regulate short-term rentals, and minimize their impact on the the availability of long-term housing — Clarke said she isn't certain Airbnb will keep driving her business.

She said that's just fine by her.

"It's so sad the amount of people that need somewhere to live. And I'm here, and I've got 15 Airbnbs I'm doing in the run of a month, and I'm making good money. But at the end of the day, if I needed to rent somewhere, I'd have nowhere to live."

Charlottetown is in the process of collecting public feedback on short-term rentals through an online survey. A new bylaw is expected in the fall.

