P.E.I. senator concerned bills are passing too fast

A senator from Prince Edward Island is concerned Parliament hasn't been reviewing legislation carefully enough and is passing bills too quickly.

He will present his concerns on the review process to Senate next month.

Percy Downe says an example is Bill C-45, the New Veterans Charter, which passed more than 10 years ago.

"It was rushed through parliament," he said.

There was unanimous agreement to pass the bill and he doesn't think anyone had bad intentions, Downe said.

"They all thought they were helping veterans and their families, but it was rushed through the House of Commons."

When it came to the Senate, they deliberated the bill, but it wasn't much better, Downe said.

"We had a committee hearing at least and we had roughly four hours of debate."

At the committee hearing, veterans warned about rushing the bill and that it would be better to make sure everything was right, Downe said.

"Unfortunately, it was rushed and years later disabled veterans and their families are still paying the price because, according to the parliamentary budget officer, they lost millions of dollars of benefits they should have been receiving."

The Liberal government's new pension-for-life for veterans takes effect April 1. Former soldiers applying for benefits can choose to receive a lump sum or a lifetime pension.

The importance of sober second thought in dealing with legislation can't be underestimated, Downe said.

"What lessons can we learn not rushing legislation through? In other words we have a job to do, to carefully study all the impact of legislation and a duty and responsibility."

