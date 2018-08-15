Groups work to help parents, caregivers get school supplies amid P.E.I.'s record-high inflation

As announced earlier this year, the P.E.I. government is providing free basic school supplies to the Island's 15,900 kindergarten to Grade 9 public school students.

But with the province's inflation rate leading the country, community groups are working to help parents and caregivers get supplies for high school students, who aren't covered, and some of the pricier back-to-school items for all ages.

"It's a great initiative," said Norbert Carpenter, director of P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch. "K-9, basic supplies — paper, pens, pencils — all these types of supplies are supplied at the school level and will be there."

More expensive back-to-school items are not included, though.

"Things like indoor shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes … if you need earphones or a calculator, they do need to be provided by the parents," he said.

Calls for donations

At the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry in Charlottetown, executive director Mike MacDonald said they always receive requests at this time of year for school supplies. He is expecting fewer this year due to the provincial funding for K-9, though.

Still, he urges people not to forget about the kids in Grades 10, 11 and 12.

"It's a great initiative by the provincial government and we're extremely happy and excited for that," said MacDonald.

"But we do want people to remember that there are a lot of high school students that need the help as well."

"School supplies [for high school students] may look a little bit different than what we would buy for elementary or even junior high students, but they certainly need things like binders and paper and coil scribblers and pens and pencils," he said.

MacDonald said the Upper Room has already received some donations, but it's not enough to meet the high school demand.

He's also hoping for donations of lunch boxes and backpacks for all ages.

The rising cost of living

The Salvation Army is also working to help provide supplies for the upcoming school year.

"This year, because the government is doing the K-9, it actually frees us up to put more resources towards the high school, which is great," said Lt. John Burton of the Charlottetown Community Church.

He said the Salvation Army is seeing a greater need from families trying to deal with the rising cost of everything from food to utilities to housing.

"All aspects of family life, the cost has gone up. So people are really struggling and we're just trying to help with one part of it," said Burton.

"You want your child to compete as well as they can in school and be on an equal basis with the other kids, and my research shows that it is costing anywhere from $100 to $120 for these school supplies for an average student — and that's for elementary school."

Burton said once children hit high school, even basic needs for school get more expensive, in part because more things are required.

"In high school, they're looking for things like mechanical pencils and Number 2 pencils and various types of markers, and pens," he said. "But also on the list are things like subject-divider notebooks and binders, printer paper, graph paper, lined paper.

"And depending on the student, some of them even like to have weekly planners … scientific calculators and three-ring punch holes that they need to keep track of all their schoolwork. So, it can add up."

'As many items as possible'

As part of the Salvation Army's national backpack campaign, the church is also taking donations of backpacks for students of all ages.

Burton said people can donate new or very lightly used school supplies and backpacks from now until Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Salvation Army office on Fitzroy Street.

After that, from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6, the church will be giving the supplies to families who need them. People who would like to request help can call the church office, let them know how many children they have, and arrange a day during that timeframe and pick up their supplies.

"We just want to collect as many items as possible and help as many as we can, and if we have any leftover, we will reach out to the schools," he said. "We don't want to see anything unused."

The first day of public school on P.E.I. is Tuesday, Sept.7.