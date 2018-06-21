You've probably received a scam phone call in the past, but recently some people are getting calls in Mandarin.

Groups who work with newcomers are warning about phone calls that appear to be trying to scam people and get your personal information.

The voice speaks in Mandarin, either live or recorded, and says there is a package to be picked up and asks for personal information.

The P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada said it's heard from people in the community who have received phone calls, and even their staff have gotten calls.

'No, that's definitely a scam'

"I received that call too and it's basically asking me, like, you have important packages. If you want to retrieve it, please dial 9 to get more information," said Nicole Li, who is a settlement worker with the association.

"But like no, that's definitely a scam so I just hung up. So later on in the day, I also heard from other people from the community about the same messages that they received," she said.

Ally Guo, owner of a local publication that helps newcomers navigate the Island, www.GiGiGu.com, posted a warning to people on their website and social media.

She's heard from 50 people who have had similar calls.

Local publication warning newcomers

"Actually I received a call myself. I received the call and then I have to tell my friends not to be cheated by this kind of call. That's why I spread the news out," Guo said.

Ally Guo, owner of an P.E.I. publication that helps newcomers navigate life in Canada, is warning people about scam calls. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Guo said there are 3,000 people following the publication's online accounts and she wanted them to hear about the calls in case they might receive one.

P.E.I. RCMP said if you get a call asking for personal information, making threats for payment or any other obvious scam, you should just hang up.

Island RCMP said if you haven't experienced a loss, there is no need to make a report to them.

Report to Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Police say most of these calls are made by automated dialers that could target hundreds of people a day, and if everyone notified police, they would be overwhelmed.

Fraud attempts can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. You can also check out their website to keep up with the latest scams that are being attempted.

