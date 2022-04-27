'It's hard and it's emotional,' Jamie Sark's mother says as manslaughter trial adjourned to late May

A man charged with manslaughter following the death of 28-year-old Jamie Sark briefly appeared in Summerside provincial court Wednesday morning via video link from the provincial correctional facility.

Christopher Douglas Sark, 32, was arrested Monday. In Summerside provincial court on Wednesday morning, his case was adjourned until May 25 to give lawyers time to work on the case.

Jamie Sark went missing from his home on Lennox Island First Nation last August. After months of searching by his family, community and police, his body was found in a wooded area in November.

Jamie Sark went missing from his home on Lennox Island First Nation last August. After months of searching by his family, community and police, his body was found in a wooded area in November. (Facebook)

Joyce Sark, Jamie's mother, was at the courthouse on Wednesday along with her daughter Kelly Sark.

"It's been an emotional roller-coaster ride ever since last year," Joyce Sark said. "It's hard and it's emotional. Shocking at the same time."

When the arrest was made in connection with the death of her son on Monday, it brought "tears of joy," along with sadness, she said.

"It's only the beginning; we're not done yet."

Christopher Douglas Sark has agreed to remain in jail until he is due back in court on May 25. (Facebook)

The accused and the victim are cousins, Joyce Sark confirmed.

"Jamie and Chris did grow up together, but it's such a sad circumstance that led to this."

She said she'll be back at court at the end of May, but wishes things were moving a bit more quickly.

"I'd rather have this done and over with, but with the justice system it is a matter of process," she said. '"It's only the start."

Joyce Sark and members of her family are now starting to put together victim impact statements, she said.

Chris Sark agreed to stay in jail until he is due back in court. He was also told not to have contact with a number of individuals who were named in court Wednesday.