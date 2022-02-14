Sailor arrives back in South Africa from P.E.I. before world race

Kirsten Neuschäfer, the South African sailor who spent nearly all of 2021 on P.E.I., has returned home safely.

Neuschäfer left Souris on Dec. 1 and arrived in Cape Town, South Africa 56 days later holding out against extreme weather conditions through the North Atlantic.

But throughout her journey, the Island's impression on her never waned.

"I spent these 56 days just staring at every corner of the boat and using things that [local tradespeople and I] had made for the boat on Prince Edward Island," Neuschäfer said.

"Every little thing had a memory to me … of a discussion we had over how we are going to do it, and fixing the thing, and the actual labour that went into it."

Islander Eddie Arsenault is a local carpenter and mechanic who helped Kirsten Neuschäfer customize potentially life-saving hardware on her boat. (Submitted by Kirsten Neuschäfer)

The sailor counted on the Island's boat-building expertise to help refit her 36-foot keel boat, named Minnehaha, in preparation for the Golden Globe Race 2022 starting in France on Sept. 4.

Now Neuschäfer is sprucing up her boat once again before taking off to Europe in April, bringing P.E.I.'s skill, technology and craftsmanship with her on the race.

Layover in Fishermans Harbour

Strong winds of up to 45 knots in Souris, or about 85 km/h, left Neuschäfer in a bit of a waiting game, standing by for a decent opening to leave.

Kirsten Neuschäfer said sunsets were one of the nicest times she had while sailing on the Atlantic. (Submitted by Kirsten Neuschäfer)

Shortly after setting sail, she sought shelter in Fishermans Harbour, N.S., and met Paul Keith, a fisherman who caught a line for her when she arrived and offered his phone number to her if she needed any assistance.

The next day, Neuschäfer said Keith was reluctant to help cast her off because of the harsh conditions that hadn't let up.

But Neuschäfer was determined and said it seemed like travelling through the wind was the only way out.

She phoned him a couple days later to let him know she was safe and thanked him for his help.

Sailing on the Atlantic

Neuschäfer spent the holidays in the middle of the Atlantic, already experiencing tropical conditions.

"[Arriving in the Gulf Stream] not many days after I left, you suddenly feel the increase in temperature because the water's warm and you start seeing flying fish," said Neuschäfer.

"And then, you realize, 'Well, I'm truly on my way into the tropics.'"

Neuschäfer said she saw flying fish, whales and sunsets from her deck because the winds were steadier and she was spending less time sailing.

South African sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer set sail from Souris, P.E.I., on Dec. 1 to South Africa, and arrived on Jan. 27. (Submitted by Kirsten Neuschäfer)

She also said she frequently saw big chunks of plastic or polystyrene and other non-biodegradable materials, especially in the North Atlantic.

Preparing for spring

An added challenge in the Golden Globe Race is prohibiting the use of an automatic identification system (AIS), GPS and cellphones.

However, Neuschäfer said participants of the race are allowed an alarm unit that sets off when ships are within the boat's vicinity, so she used her one-way trip as a practice run getting used to the noise, as well as using traditional navigation methods.

Neuschäfer said she was incredibly happy with her boat's performance during the 56-day journey.

Now that she is in Cape Town, she said she is only fixing minor leaks and things that are considered, to her, "irritations" rather than structural issues.

Though the race is months away, she said she will have to leave South Africa no later than the beginning of April to make it up to France to allow for any unexpected problems.