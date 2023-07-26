Safety barrier hasn't deterred thrill-jumpers at Covehead Bridge

Swimmers jumping off the bridge at a popular beach on P.E.I.'s north shore continue to pose safety concerns despite a safety barrier installed several years ago, says the president of the local harbour authority.

Covehead Harbour Authority president Allan Coady said a special guard rail erected by Parks Canada in 2016 is stopping some jumpers – but not all.

"What they don't realize is how strong that tide is," said Coady. "Anything can happen at any time."

Jumping off the Covehead Bridge inside P.E.I. National Park has long been a recreational pastime for locals and visitors alike.

But Coady said it's an active fishing harbour with commercial and pleasure craft coming in and out, which means jumpers risk coming close to or colliding with vessels.

The guardrail along Covehead Bridge was erected in the spring of 2016, as part of renovations which also added more space for pedestrians and cyclists. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC News)

Parks Canada warden Kerwyn Currie said jumping off the bridge is a "serious safety concern."

"There's potential for fatal or life threatening injuries," he said.

As tides shift, water levels rise and fall, making the depth unclear and increasing the chance of head or back injuries, said Currie.

'Catch them red-handed'

The barriers proved effective for awhile after they were installed, but Currie said jumper reports are up again.

Currie said anyone who sees people jumping off the bridge should report it, adding that anyone caught jumping could face a minimum fine of $150.

But he said the swimmers scatter when park employees arrive in marked vehicles, making it tougher to catch people in the act.

He thinks an undercover warden on the beach could be a potential solution.

"You have to catch them red-handed."

Charges have been laid in past years, but Currie wasn't sure if any jumpers have been caught this year. He said wardens are doing "targeted patrols" in the area in the interest of safety.