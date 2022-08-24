P.E.I. government buys safe-disposal boxes as reports of discarded needles rise
Communities concerned about rising reports of needles found in public spaces
Communities across Prince Edward Island will soon have new safe-disposal boxes, after some municipalities say they've seen an increase in improperly discarded needles.
P.E.I's Department of Health and Wellness says it has bought a number of community needle-drop boxes and will offer them to local governments and community groups.
"The boxes will be installed in public spaces to support the safe disposal of sharps, including used needles," the department said in a statement to CBC News on Wednesday.
Several communities on the Island say they've been receiving a growing number of reports of used needles in public spaces.
The Town of Cornwall took to social media over the weekend to caution residents about discarded needles showing up in parks and on trails.
Deputy Mayor Cory Stevenson says Cornwall needs new ways to deal with the problem for the safety of everyone involved.
"This is an unfortunate new occurrence… and perhaps that comes with a growing population," said Stevenson.
Province-wide issue
Cornwall is not the only community facing these issues.
In Summerside, Mayor Basil Stewart said the city recently ordered six safe-disposal boxes, which will be placed in public parks.
Stewart says Summerside took the initiative after consulting with local police and provincial public health officials.
In Charlottetown, used needles were in the public eye earlier this year, when a city councillor raised concerns over residents finding them as snowbanks melted around the city.
Peers Alliance, a Charlottetown-based organization that promotes harm reduction strategies, said it's working with the province to expand safe-disposal services, especially in rural areas.
They also say workers from their organization will come and retrieve needles safely, if contacted.
More options needed
In Cornwall, the only safe-disposal sites at the moment are the ones offered at local pharmacies. The problem is, used needles are still ending up in public spaces.
"Not everyone wants to utilize the pharmacies, or they're out of the way, or the hours don't coincide," said Stevenson. "So I think this is where some of the issue is."
Stevenson said given the response to the town's social media post, he has asked for the topic to be on the agenda at the council meeting two weeks from now.
Islanders are reminded to not pick up or touch needles if they find them, since used needles might be contaminated with blood-borne dangers such as HIV or the viruses that cause Hepatitis B and C.
Anyone who finds a needle on the Island is asked to report it to the RCMP or through their local police force's non-emergency line.
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?