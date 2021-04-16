Roger Soloman, former P.E.I. MLA, dies at 81

Roger Soloman, a former Liberal MLA and tourism operator, has died. He was 81.

Premier Dennis King issued a statement remembering his contributions to education, tourism and projects.

"I was fortunate to cross paths with Roger both professionally and personally. As a young news reporter, I covered Roger's political career, but I knew him best as a friend and neighbour on Kayes Road in Georgetown Royalty where he owned and operated De Roma Cottages," King said.

Solomon was born in Georgetown, P.E.I., in 1939, and attended Saint Dunstan's University, the University of New Brunswick and St. Francis Xavier University.

After serving as a lieutenant on the HMCS Bonaventure in the Royal Canadian Navy, he began a career as an educator on the Island.

Soloman spent more than three decades as a teacher and principal of the elementary and high schools in Souris.

He was elected to the P.E.I. Legislature in 1993 to represent the former electoral district of 1st Kings.

After leaving politics in 1996, Solomon operated De Roma Cottages on the Brudenell River. It allowed him to be close to family.

King described him as a kind person and "passionate community member."

"As a tourism operator, he was a proud host to all visitors and a tireless promoter of the many attributes of Prince Edward Island," the premier said.

More from CBC P.E.I.