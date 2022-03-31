After 51 years nursing patients, this P.E.I. woman is retiring

A P.E.I. woman who loved every moment of her career is leaving her job after 51 years with the same amount of passion as when she first started.

"I get back more than I give and I love it," said licensed practical nurse Sharon Drake.

From the time she was five years old, she knew she wanted to get into nursing.

Drake credits her upbringing to her caring nature, noting she was the child of an English war bride and a father who served in the Canadian army.

The couple met in England and moved to P.E.I., where they had nine children.

A start at the sanitorium

Drake's first day was Sept. 15, 1971, at the provincial sanatorium, where she also lived in the nurse's residence. From her first day on the job, Drake knew it was the career for her.

"It was the most incredible feeling I could ever have," she said.

It was a feeling she maintained throughout her career. She credits her passion to always being curious about things, upgrading her education and the desire to learn from her colleagues.

While technology has helped improve health care, Drake said it has had some unintended side effects.

"We need more people that have compassion and the soft skills … unfortunately, I feel technology has kind of crowded out the humanized care that we give," she said.

Drake said at the end of every day, she'd reflect on her work and what she could have done differently — going through a checklist, of sorts.

"How did I treat them? How could I have done anything better? Could I have been more supportive to them or whatever?" said Drake.

Retirement plans

Thursday marks her final day of work.

In retirement, she plans to spend more time helping support her family, especially her five grandchildren.

She also plans to resume singing with the "little trio" she has, do more knitting and continue to help out with the volunteer group Santa's Angels, which provides Christmas gifts and food for families in need.

"I'm excited for the next chapter," said Drake.