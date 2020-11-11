'They gave up their lives for us': P.E.I. siblings remember those who served

Eighty-nine-year-old Frances McAlduff and her 86-year old brother Alva McAlduff have a Remembrance Day tradition: they set up a table every year in their Alberton, P.E.I., home to mark the day.

This year, it was a little simpler than other years. They're getting older and it's harder to do, but they laid out the poppy tablecloth on a small living room table with a photo of their late uncle, Jim McAlduff, who died in the first World War, their father's helmet from the same war and a Canadian flag.

"We can't forget, it will always be there," said Frances McAlduff.

She said she always sheds a tear on Remembrance Day, thinking back to how it must have been for so many young soldiers.

"They fought for us and died for us, they gave up their lives for us," she said.

The table display set up in their home for Remembrance Day. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The McAlduffs both served in the Canadian Armed Forces for several years and have numerous family members who fought in both the First and Second world wars.

They also put out old photos and newspaper clippings, saying it helps them to reflect.

Their collection is vast, and includes photos of their uncle's headstone in France, handkerchiefs that were sent back from overseas during wartime, photos of family members in uniform and albums filled with new stories related to wartime.

Alva McAlduff said Remembrance Day is very important to them.

He said it's about remembering what soldiers did, and the people who got left behind.

Alva McAlduff goes through an album with clippings from old newspapers related to the Second World War. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He said he's encouraged by people's interest in Nov. 11.

"It's the young people today, they're the ones that are taking it up now to remember, their families are teaching them now that they should remember," he said.