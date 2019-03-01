P.E.I. hockey referee hanging up his skates after 21 seasons

Thane Arsenault celebrated his 50th birthday on the ice as a referee like he has in past years.

However, this would be his last celebrated on the ice of a major junior game.

After 21 seasons, four games short of 600, Arsenault will no longer be reffing QMJHL games.

Those games have taken a toll on Arsenault's body. He has taken pucks to the face, been clipped from behind and dumped in intense scrums.

"I've had numerous concussions, whiplashes and I woke up with paralysis two years ago in my right leg and left arm. It still comes and goes," Arsenault said.

"And that puck hurts when it hits you."

Hard on the body

Last year he had back and neck surgery.

"My body just hasn't come back yet, and I still don't feel 100 per cent on the ice."

Arsenault reffed his last QMJHL game Saturday at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown. In his long career he has shared the ice with hockey legends such as Sidney Crosby and watched the Island's major junior franchise rebrand from the P.E.I. Rocket to the Charlottetown Islanders.

"The class of players that you're witnessing on the ice, a lot of those guys play professional, either at the NHL level or many go to the university level," Arsenault said.

He spent long hours on the road missing family events.

"You go from one rink to the hotel, to the next rink to the hotel. It's a pretty lonely life, but the people you meet and the refs you work with is a real brotherhood that forges relationships," Arsenault said.

The life of the ref is difficult, he said. Depending on the call, you can have a whole arena loving or hating you.

"You do hear people comment, and you learn to basically block that out," Arsenault said. "You know you have a job to do on the ice and you want to do that to the best of your ability. So, you focus and maintain your focus on what you have to do."

Son following in footsteps

Arsenault could have gone further as a referee, but he has a full-time career as a teacher at Colonel Gray High School.

"Teaching has been my career, and refereeing has been kind of a secondary income," he said.

Though Arsenault is done with reffing QMJHL games, he is still planning on officiating some amateur games.

This year definitely won't be the last time the name Arsenault will be read on the back of a referee jersey. Arsenault's 17-year-old son is refereeing hockey games now.

He is proud of his son, Arsenault said.

"I'm hoping he will be as successful as I have been on and off the ice."

