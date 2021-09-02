Charlottetown councillor turned real estate agent says criticism 'over the line'

A Charlottetown city councillor who supported a major housing development last year, and is now the real estate agent for that project, says he followed all the rules and didn't do anything wrong.

Work on Phase 1 of Sherwood Crossing is now underway, with 18 townhouses planned to kick off what could amount to 300 new housing units over the next decade on about six hectares of land.

Greg Rivard says he declared a conflict of interest as soon as he became involved in sales for the project, and has recused himself from every discussion involving Sherwood Crossing or its high-profile developer, Tim Banks.

"I've stepped out of the room on any conversation because I'm in conflict," he says. "Any discussion with regards to anything related to the developer, Tim Banks, any project that he comes forward with, I'm in conflict."

The development received first reading in November and second reading in December 2020. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Rivard was the chairman of the planning board when Banks' Sherwood Crossing project, on Towers Road behind the Charlottetown Mall, went to a public meeting in August 2020.

He was not a real estate agent at the time; he didn't go into the business until January of 2021.

In October 2020, Rivard was moved from the planning position to his current role as chairman of protective and emergency services.

Councillor Mike Duffy was chair of planning when the development received first reading in November and second reading in December 2020.

But Rivard did support the project and did vote to approve the $95-million development.

And now his name and phone number are prominently displayed on sales signage for the project.

Charlottetown resident Doug MacArthur, who reached out to both the city and CBC News about Rivard's involvement with Sherwood Crossing, said the councillor needs to decide whether he wants to be an elected official or a real estate agent.

Charlottetown resident Doug MacArthur reached out to both the city and CBC News about Rivard’s involvement with Sherwood Crossing. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"For him to be the real estate agent for the largest developer in the Charlottetown area is a matter of great concern, '' said MacArthur.

"On city council, so many of the decisions involve planning and development and they all involve property matters... and so to have a councillor there who is also a real estate agent I think opens up the door to possible conflicts of interest."

Rivard defended how he has behaved during an interview with CBC News on Thursday.

I've stepped out of the room. — Greg Rivard

He said that this past June, more than six months after the project was approved, Banks contacted him to ask if he was interested in acting as an agent for the Sherwood Crossing Development.

Rivard said he told city officials about the call the same day; that was confirmed by city hall officials in a written statement this week.

"Anything that's happened since with respect to Sherwood Crossing, with regard to design review or anything like that, I've stepped out of the room."

'Rivard followed all necessary conflict of interest protocols'

Peter Kelly, the City of Charlottetown's chief administrative officer, confirmed in a statement to CBC News that the city did receive a complaint from a city resident and brought it to the attention of the city's legal counsel.

In the statement, Kelly said, "Upon review of our records, it's shown that Councillor Rivard followed all necessary conflict of interest protocols with respect to the Sherwood Crossings development and declared conflict where required."

Meanwhile, the developer describes complaints about Rivard's involvement selling Sherwood Crossing units as "Facebook talk."

"It's no different than — look, the mayor's crane shows up on our job sites, what are we supposed to do, wait until we can get one from the Irvings?" said Tim Banks.

Tim Banks describes complaints about Rivard’s involvement selling Sherwood Crossing units as 'Facebook talk.' (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown is a director of E.B. Brown's Transport & Crane Service Inc. , according to his 2019 conflict disclosure form. He confirmed Thursday that he remains a shareholder.

"It's just doing business on a small island," Banks said. "It's a bit of a fish bowl.

"But listen, he's a professional broker," he said of Rivard, who works with Re/Max. "The firm has a good reputation, they are doing all the townhouse sales out in East Royalty, so why wouldn't we deal with him?"

Personal attacks

Rivard said he has considered resigning as a city councillor because of some of the criticism he has faced, especially on social media.

"The personal attacks, the messaging on social media against me, against my career, you know, most importantly against my family, that's hard to read, that stuff," he said.

"When it results in attacks against you personally, when it results in attacks against your new career, and ... when it results in attacks against your family, absolutely I think that's over the line."