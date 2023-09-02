Content
PEI

RCMP searching for 'dangerous person' in Seacow Pond area, residents to shelter in place

RCMP in Prince Edward Island are warning residents in the Seacow Pond area to shelter in place as they search for a "dangerous" male suspect who injured another person with a sword. 

CBC News ·
A closeup shows the badge of an RCMP uniform
RCMP in Prince Edward Island are searching for a man accused of injuring another person with a sword in the area of Seacow Pond Beach on Friday night. (CBC)

The suspect is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a mask in the area of Seacow Pond Beach

RCMP are asking people in the vicinity to lock their doors and stay away from windows. 

More to come

