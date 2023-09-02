RCMP searching for 'dangerous person' in Seacow Pond area, residents to shelter in place
RCMP in Prince Edward Island are warning residents in the Seacow Pond area to shelter in place as they search for a "dangerous" male suspect who injured another person with a sword.
Mounties searching for male suspected of injuring another person with a sword
RCMP in Prince Edward Island are warning residents in the Seacow Pond area to shelter in place as they search for a "dangerous" male suspect who injured another person with a sword.
The suspect is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a mask in the area of Seacow Pond Beach
RCMP are asking people in the vicinity to lock their doors and stay away from windows.
More to come