RCMP investigating fire at home in Harrington, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home on Kilkenny Road in Harrington, north of Charlottetown.

Cpl. Scott Gosse said police received a call about the fire from a neighbour just after 9:30 p.m. Monday. He said RCMP responded to the blaze along with the North River Fire department and the provincial fire marshal.

Gosse said the house was completely engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived and is likely a complete loss.

"The owners weren't on scene, nobody was in the house so there was no safety concern," he added. He said the property owners have been notified of the blaze.

Gosse said police are still investigating and do not know what caused the fire at this time. The fire marshal is also investigating the possible cause.

"Members are still investigating to rule out any offences," Gosse said.

