RCMP on P.E.I. seeking volunteers for chaplaincy program

The RCMP on P.E.I. is looking for volunteers for its chaplaincy program.

The program is a non-denominational support system for RCMP staff of various faiths who are facing demanding situations, as well as victims' families.

Some chaplains on the Island are close to retirement, prompting the search for replacements, Kings County RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said.

Gunn said the chaplaincy program has been part of the RCMP from its inception.

"For our members ... if they're in a stressful situation, they have a chance to talk to somebody in confidence about what may be going on," he said.

Gunn said the chaplains are volunteers and not always available, so the more who sign up, the better.

"You can never have enough support, right? Our end goal, hopefully, is to have one or two resources in every county in Prince Edward Island," he said.

Those interested need to meet RCMP security screening requirements, have no conflicts of interest and have written permission for their current place of worship.

Applicants can send their resumé and permission letter to Sgt. Beryl Lewis at beryl.lewis@rcmp-grc.gc.ca