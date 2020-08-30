RCMP advise Islanders to be on alert for fake ads about rental property

Islanders may be seeing more fake ads luring them to rent a cozy cottage or beach house, according to police.

RCMP on P.E.I. are advising Islanders to be cautious of phoney ads for rental property on the Island that request the purchaser make a pre-payment.

In a release issued by the RCMP on Friday, policy say various types of scams are on the rise "everywhere and particularly in Prince Edward Island" when the summer months get busy with vacationers.

The release states a woman had paid up front for a property, then learned she had been swindled.

That ad was fraudulent and she had lost her down payment, according to police.

Know who you are dealing with

Police are suggesting consumers confirm the validity of the business or person to prevent becoming a victim.

The Mounties are asking anyone who believes a transaction could be fraudulent to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. Victims of fraud and those who lost money in a transaction should contact their local police agency.

More P.E.I. news