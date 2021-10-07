Parent calls on province to provide at-home test kits for all children

An Island parent is calling on the province to make at-home rapid test kits available to more people.

David Fleming worked from home Wednesday, as his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was home sick from daycare.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will soon get two tests each to take home.

That has parents like Fleming wondering why kids in daycare aren't included.

He and his partner err on the side of caution. Just a cough or runny nose is enough to keep his daughter home, he said.

David Fleming can't understand why the 30,000 rapid-test kits coming to P.E.I. are all reserved for students in elementary school. (Skype)

"Instead of having to wait in line and go through the process of having a two-and-a-half-year-old waiting in a car for an hour, you're able to do it at home, make a decision quickly based on the information available to you and potentially not miss a day of work," Fleming said.

There'll soon be nearly 30,000 rapid at-home test kits heading to the Island that parents can use to quickly test kids showing symptoms.

But they're all reserved for students in elementary school, which Fleming can't understand.

David Fleming says rapid tests would help avoid waiting in long lines at testing sites. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"Especially given how difficult it is for kids of this age, who aren't masked, they can't adhere to public health anything, and we know what daycare looks like for every parent. It's a season that has a lot of symptoms that look a lot like COVID," he said.

"I question why each parent in P.E.I. wasn't given one test at least, instead of giving some parents two tests."

The Chief Public Health Office said Wednesday that it's targeting schools for now because that's where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred, and have had the biggest impact. But, it is working with the federal government to secure more at-home test kits.

The Early Childhood Development Association said, however, what it's pushing for are rapid tests for daycare staff.

'We've heard from some members that … it'd be great to have rapid tests, so they can wait that 15 minutes, and then they're good to continue to work, instead of having to go home and isolate,' Jennifer Nangreaves says. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Even if they're fully vaccinated, if they come down with a cold, they're having to go wait at a clinic," said Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the association.

"We've heard from some members that … it'd be great to have rapid tests, so they can wait that 15 minutes, and then they're good to continue to work, instead of having to go home and isolate."

Rapid tests were delivered to childcare centres this week, but just for unvaccinated staff — who now need to be tested three times a week.

The province has told the ECDA it will let them know soon whether centres can count on more rapid tests for anyone showing symptoms.