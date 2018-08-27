Salad kit added to recalls for Randsland Farms due to Listeria risk

A super salad kit has been added to the list of food recall warnings from Randsland Farms Inc. after a food safety investigation.

The salad is being recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the salad should not be eaten.

The salad is sold in a 454 gram package with the code 083118 on the package and UPC of 0 57225 00005 6.

This is the third food recall warning for the Nova Scotia based company by CFIA in August. Products are distributed and sold in the Atlantic provinces.

Randsland Farms brand broccoli slaw and coleslaw were both recalled earlier in August after CFIA suspected they may contain Listeria monocytogenes. (Submitted)

On Aug. 3, the Randsland brand Classic Coleslaw and Broccoli Slaw was recalled. Then on Aug. 16, Randsland brand Broccoli Slaw was recalled.

Those products are sold in 340 gram packages with the same code, 083118.

Any recalled products should be thrown out or can be returned to the store where purchased.

It was suspected those two products also contain Listeria monocytogenes‌. CFIA says while food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you sick.

Some of the symptoms could include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Those at a higher risk include pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Infections in pregnant women can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.