Radon levels to be tested in schools across P.E.I.
Testing will be completed over a three-year period
Prince Edward Island's Public Schools Branch is working in collaboration with Health Canada on a plan to test radon levels in school, PSB officials said.
Radon is an invisible, odourless radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock.
Testing for all schools on the Island will be done over a three-year period, officials said. The testing will begin in the first 20 schools at the end of November.
Twelve detectors will be placed in the schools for at least 91 days, and then sent to a lab for analysis.
A representative from the Public Schools Branch said radon testing has been done in the past. This re-testing is part of proactive measures to ensure all staff and students are learning in a healthy and safe environment.
The detectors do not pose any risk to people's health, and are only there to collect data, PSB officials said. Once testing is done, results will be analyzed. If there is any necessary work that arises from the test results, it will be completed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?