Freezing rain expected to make P.E.I. roads 'extremely hazardous'

Rain and freezing rain warnings remain in effect for all counties of P.E.I., making roads "extremely hazardous," according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada updates warnings for all 3 counties

A vehicle makes a big splash as it drives through a pool of water in Charlottetown.
Pools of water are forming on some streets in Charlottetown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Rain and freezing rain warnings remain in effect for all counties of P.E.I., making roads "extremely hazardous," according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service updated the warnings early Saturday morning.

It said "significant ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring" in Prince County.

"Rain, at times heavy, will continue today. Heavy rain will change over to freezing rain in Prince County this morning, while rain persists in Queens and Kings Counties into the afternoon before changing to freezing rain this evening."

Queen Street in Charlottetown in the rain.
Rain will turn to freezing rain this evening in Queens County, according to the Environment Canada forecast. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Drivers are urged to use caution.. 

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous," Environment Canada said.

Deteriorating weather caused an early closure of the COVID-19 testing site in Slemon Park on Saturday, according to Health P.E.I. It will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

