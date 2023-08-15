An elephant has appeared on an old sign in Stratford. What's up with that?

When artist Christopher Griffin sees an empty space, he sees potential.

That's what happened when he was on Prince Edward Island recently, visiting a friend.

Griffin saw a big piece of plywood on a signpost near the corner of Stratford Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Naturally, he decided to paint an elephant on it.

Artist Christopher Griffin put up pieces of his art for auction to raise money for the Ottawa Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

"It just seemed to look neglected and it looked like it had potential to make a nice little visual piece," he said.

Griffin is a well-known Ottawa artist and sculptor, who displays his work indoors and out. Many of his public art pieces can be seen around the nation's capital — including a pair of large falcons perched on a bridge over a busy highway.

But he plans to move to P.E.I. and open a studio here this fall.

Griffin said when he saw the plywood sign in Stratford, he knew an elephant was a good fit.

"I love elephants. Most people love elephants. I love whales. It's easily recognizable and it fits the space," Griffin said.

Griffin created the work with a paint roller during the daylight hours.

"I mean, I'm doing it without permission. And I'm technically doing graffiti, so I do it in the daytime because I'm not hiding. I'm not trying to do it on the sly. I'm out in the open. And if someone is going to be upset with me or charge me or whatever, I'm willing to take the repercussions," he said.

"I know I'm skirting a fine line there, but that's that's my rationale."

Griffin says he doesn't care what happens with his graffiti once it's done because he didn't consider it his to begin with. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

Griffin said his own art studio was tagged with graffiti six years ago. Without touching the tag itself, he turned it into a blue pony.

"That got me all on this whole journey of transforming other graffiti and really analyzing what public marks are and what public spaces are," he said.

"I started noticing the city would buff out graffiti. City workers would take grey paint and just paint over top of graffiti, but I found that even more depressing — more visually ugly than the actual graffiti itself."

When Griffin's art studio on Kent Street in Ottawa was tagged with graffiti, he decided to get creative. (Christopher Griffin)

Griffin said he's now always looking for places where he can add something to brighten up somebody's day. But he said the city often paints over his works too.

"A lot of times the city just treats it as graffiti itself. So even though I transform it, they'll get painted out again and then I'll go back and it's sort of this public conversation that's going on. So I'm not treating it as works of art. I don't get upset that they get transformed or they disappear or taken down."

In a strange place

For example, after Ottawa painted out some tags on an underpass, Griffin created a herd of rhinos there. Then the city painted those out. It went back and forth, with the rhinos eventually winning out. That mural won Griffin an Ottawa Urban Design Award.

"You know, I'm sure the police know I'm the one doing this. I'm sure the city knows I'm doing this ... But nobody's actually saying it out loud and nobody's confronting me. So I'm in this really strange place," he said.

Griffin created some rhinos under a bridge in Ottawa, which got painted over a few times. He always painted them back, in a different way each time. (Christopher Griffin )

Former Ottawa Citizen arts editor Peter Simpson, the friend Griffin was visiting in Stratford when elephant inspiration struck, speaks highly of Griffin's work and contribution to Ottawa. He hopes people on P.E.I. can appreciate the elephant work.

"You know, you could have an empty piece of wood there or you can have this very nice impressionistic drawing of an elephant on that piece of wood. I can't understand why anybody would prefer the blank piece of wood," he said.

"I hope it stays up there for a long time. But you know, that sign is probably going to be taken down, the whole sign in its entirety at some point. But that's kind of the nature of a lot of Chris's work ... There's an element of the ephemeral to a lot of his work because it goes on places that are probably temporary."

Art critic Peter Simpson said Griffin and his art will be missed in Ottawa once he moves to P.E.I. (Submitted by Peter Simpson )

Simpson said Griffin leaving Ottawa for P.E.I. is a great loss to the former city.

"Chris's art and his motif are so recognizable as a part of Ottawa — especially central Ottawa, where my wife and I live," he said.

"It saddens me to think that there probably won't be any new art added to it. On the other hand, I spend every summer, most of it, here in P.E.I., and I'm thrilled by the thought of seeing more of Christopher's art around Charlottetown and P.E.I. I'm interested in seeing what being in the environment of P.E.I., how it affects his work," he said.

Sense of community

Simpson said Griffin has a strong sense of community, donating dozens of paintings to raise money for an Ottawa food bank during the pandemic.

"It was auctioned weekly online to the highest bidder and all the money went to the food bank. So it's just a real loss to the community."

Griffin said the graffiti work he's been doing is strengthening his other work.

"It seems it's almost the purest form that I can do and it's an outlet for me to just create ... I'm discovering the more I branch out into different areas, the more it comes back to enrich what I've been doing all along."

Griffin also creates more traditional works of art, including this piece, To Ukraina With Love. (Christopher Griffin )

The owner of the signpost in Stratford told CBC News he isn't concerned that someone has painted on the sign.

And Griffin said he doesn't really care what happens to it either.

"Once I put it out in public, I lose all control. So if someone wants to burn it, someone wants to put something else on top of it, or someone wants to put it in their home, it's completely out of my control. I don't feel ownership. It wasn't mine to begin with and it's not mine now."