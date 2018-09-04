PEERS Alliance opens first queer youth collective in Summerside

Two years after opening a chapter of the first Queer Youth Collective in Charlottetown, the Peers Alliance is opening a new chapter of the monthly youth support group in Summerside, P.E.I., says program co-ordinator Angele Desroches.

Desroches said they knew they weren't reaching as many people as they wanted to after opening the Charlottetown chapter in September 2016.

"In the first couple of meetings we did notice we had young folk travelling from Summerside, Kensington, even as far away as Tignish.

"We recognized if we introduced the program into other communities we'd reach more folks."

Using funding from several sources, Desroches said they are now able to open the Summerside chapter that is for ages 12 to 18.

Volunteers who identify as members of the LGBTQ​ community help run the programs.

Creates connections

"It fosters community obviously and it also creates connections for younger folks to other members of community ... there's some mentoring going on."

The program involves discussion groups and activities to build resiliency and self-awareness. It also provides relevant health and wellness information for LGBTQ​ plus youth.

"We try to keep the program as low-barrier as possible, so what that means for us is we hold an open space where everyone is welcome, everyone under the rainbow.

No assumptions, no boxes — folks are not asked to identify to participate in the program, allies are welcome to attend."

Desroches adds youth don't need parental permission to attend.

"We hold the space and folks that show up is the group we run with that night."

Group important

Desroches said having a group like this is important for youth who may feel socially isolated.

PEERS Alliance recognized the need for the youth program in Summerside after young people were driving into Charlottetown from all across the Island to be a part of the group. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"This is a way of holding space for members of the LGBTQ​ plus community to come and gather together."

Tthe two groups also offer ways for people to connect and become acquainted outside the youth group, she said.

Desroches said the youth group will meet in Summerside the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the city's Youth Engagement Centre.

The Charlottetown group meets the second and last Tuesday of each month at the Murphy's Community Centre.

