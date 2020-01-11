'Probably the best call': Former Tyne Valley rink manager reacts to postponement of Kraft Hockeyville contest
The organization's decision was made based on COVID-19 concerns
In a media release on Friday, Kraft Hockeyville said it will be postponing its announcement of this year's top four community finalists due to concerns over COVID-19.
Members of the Tyne Valley hockey community on P.E.I. have been vying for a spot in the competition's top four, since their arena was lost to a devastating fire in January.
Every year, the Hockeyville competition gives one Canadian community money to upgrade its arena and host an NHL pre-season game.
Officials with Tyne Valley's fundraising group said the prize money, should they win, would go toward the cost of a new rink. The former rink was deemed a total loss.
As a result of the Kraft Hockeyville announcement, a Saturday evening viewing party planned by the community's fundraising group was cancelled.
Making the call
"We kind of figured something was going to happen, that Kraft would probably cancel the top four announcement," said former rink manager and manager of the community's fundraising committee, Adam MacLennan.
MacLennan said the organization reached out to the communities entered in the contest just shortly after the NHL cancelled its season.
Please see our statement regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 program.<a href="https://t.co/EV2fSRn64x">https://t.co/EV2fSRn64x</a> <a href="https://t.co/36BV8HLEh5">pic.twitter.com/36BV8HLEh5</a>—@hockeyville
Following Morrison's press briefing on Friday, MacLennan said the group decided to cancel the party.
"We had kind of just thought that it was best for everyone's sake, that we probably shouldn't have that viewing party on Saturday night. But it turned out anyway that, you know, Kraft they ... postponed the top four announcement," he said.
"I think it was probably the best call."
In Hockeyville's release, the organization said all previously submitted nominations for the contest will remain valid.
The organization is asking that communities keep an eye out for further updates.
"I guess we'll just have to sit tight and patiently wait," MacLennan said.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.