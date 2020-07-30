Pro soccer on P.E.I. 'going to be huge' for economy, says tourism minister

Canadian professional soccer coming to Prince Edward Island next month will prove to be an economic boon at a time when tourism has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says the province's tourism minister.

The Canadian Premier League announced its eight teams will play a shortened 2020 season in Charlottetown, starting Aug. 13. That means about 300 players and staff will be arriving on the Island in just over a week.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown says the city has contributing $100,000 to the $1.5-million cost to bring to team to the city, adding that it was a good invesment.

"Very excited, and I know that's it's shared by the staff here at city hall, it's shared by the councillors, and the priority will be to ensure that the health and safety of Islanders is first and foremost, but also for the players, the staff, the trainers and the coaches," Brown said.

P.E.I.'s Minister of Economic Growth and Tourism Matthew MacKay says the announcement will mean $5 million will be brought directly into the Island's economy, with catering, field security and player transportation.

"It's gonna be huge," he said.

"After the devastation of our tourism industry with COVID, this was a good opportunity to help the economy, but also it's a recovery to help with our marketing side for future years to come."

MacKay said he understands Islanders may be concerned to hear of so many people from outside the Atlantic bubble are due to arrive, there are extensive safety precautions being taken to ensure the league, as well as Islanders, are not exposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now the players are in four-week self isolation. They've already been tested once for COVID — all 285 came back negative — and there's three more tests gonna be done before they ever play the first game," he said.

Atletico Ottawa midfielder Francisco Acuna and defender Vashon Neufville stretch during Atletico Ottawa's first team practice of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in Ottawa on June 3, 2020. (Chris Wattie/The Canadian Press)

"They are going into a 55-day bubble where they will be self-isolating amongst themselves, to the point where teams don't even see each other, other than on the field. They will be staying at the Delta and each team will be on a different floor — even as far as the meals go, it's gonna be delivered. So a very strict protocol throughout this whole process."

While Islanders may be disappointed they won't be able to attend games in person, and players and league staff won't be able to go out into the city to spend their money at local shops and restaurants, MacKay says the investment will be returned in the long run.

"It would have been huge, but at the end of the day, we feel we're in a good place right now. We've got to keep all Islanders safe," he said.

"We're looking at the long-term picture here, as well, just due to the marketing, what this is going to do for Prince Edward Island tourism in the big scheme of things, so we might not see a big financial impact this year, but it will certainly benefit us down the road."

The players and staff will be isolating during their time on P.E.I. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

According to MacKay, the publicity the Island will get from the league playing here will be the equivalent of a $12 million investment.

"This league is going to be worldwide, televised worldwide, so some of the top broadcasts that we could only dream to be a part of, we're going to be there promoting our island, we're going to be promoting what P.E.I. is. You might not be able to visit today, but in the future, we're going to be welcoming you with open arms," he said.

"It's going to be huge for our economy as well as what our tourism season will look like for years to come. It's great to see."

The new shortened season, which is being dubbed the Island Games, will begin Aug. 13 at the pitch at the University of Prince Edward Island.

