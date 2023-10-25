Some private care homes in P.E.I. aren't using funds designated for increased staff wages

One of P.E.I.'s private long-term care operators has left its share of millions of dollars in additional government funding untouched — money which was supposed to be used to increase staff wages.

Earlier this year, the province signed a new contract with operators which included an 18 per cent increase in the per diem for medical expenses for residents, and a nine per cent increase in the daily accommodation rate.

The funding was worth up to $7 million annually, to be split among the operators of P.E.I.'s 10 private long-term care facilities, but there were strings attached: the bulk of the money had to go toward staff wages, and homes had to agree to open up their books to the province.

While the funding increases were retroactive to April 1, 2022, the requirement to share audited financial statements doesn't kick in until the end of the current fiscal year.

But on Tuesday, Health P.E.I. confirmed to the province's standing committee on public accounts that not all operators have accessed the funding.

Employees can't get raises, says MLA

"We get the calls from employees who are saying, 'I understand that government is giving more money to the nursing homes, but I haven't got my raise yet, I can't get my raise,'" said PC MLA Sidney MacEwen.

Seven different staff members from Health P.E.I. attended the meeting to answer questions about the health agency's finances, including Calvin Joudrie, the province's manager of long-term care.

Calvin Joudrie, manager of long-term care with Health P.E.I., presenting to MLAs on the province's standing committee on public accounts about health care funding. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

"Can you confirm again, we've got a number of private nursing homes that still won't show their financial statements and hence they haven't received that extra money yet?" MacEwen asked Joudrie,

"What I can say is, one group of homes has not signed the most recent contract, so they were not eligible for any of the increases in the previous contract, nor any increases going forward until that's resolved," said Joudrie.

"I'm at a loss to understand why that operator hasn't signed the agreement."

Province mum on who signed up

CBC News asked the Department of Health and Wellness which long-term care operators had signed contracts with the province but no information was provided in time for publication.

CBC News also contacted all private operators of long-term care facilities in P.E.I.

According to public records, there are only three ownership groups that operate multiple homes in the province.

Calls to Andrews of Charlottetown were directed to the head office of Murphy's Pharmacies, and ultimately not returned.

Jason Lee, CEO of PEI Seniors Homes, didn't say whether his group has accessed the funding.

Ramsay Duff, CEO of MacLeod Group, which operates two homes in P.E.I., said his company signed the new contract and has no problem sharing its records with the government because it's already required to do so for homes it operates in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Duff is also chair of the Nursing Homes Association of P.E.I., which represents private long-term care operators in the province.

He said the new contract, which was largely implemented retroactively and covered the years 2020-2023, was meant to bring parity to workers' wages and benefits, regardless of where they worked.

2021 report found wage disparities

P.E.I.'s long-term care sector operates with roughly an equal number of publicly run and private facilities.

A 2021 government report found wages were in some cases significantly lower in private facilities than in government.

In light of ongoing staffing shortages, private long-term care operators on P.E.I. have said they were disadvantaged with the public system when it comes to filling staff vacancies and were calling for additional funding to close the gap .

A government study published in 2021 found significant wage disparities between workers in public and private nursing homes in P.E.I. It found care workers in the public system were earning $21-$22 an hour, while in private care wages for the same position could be as low as $12. (GagliardiPhotogra/Shutterstock)

Duff said he couldn't speak on behalf of the operator who has thus far held out from signing the new contract with the province.

But he suggested there could be concerns about providing financial statements to government.

"I think they're looking for guarantees for that information not to be shared into the public domain, because it may compromise their commercial interests," he said.

New report calls for more public funding for private care

Whichever operator hasn't signed the last government contract is also unable to receive a further increase in rates of 8.9 per cent, which kicked in for the current fiscal year.

That's a temporary increase based on the consumer price index while the province negotiates another new contract with private care homes.

A report released last week commissioned by the provincial cabinet called for further funding increases to private long-term care operators to help raise them to the level of P.E.I.'s public manors in terms of staffing, infection control and services.

The report also recommended the use of taxpayer money to fund capital improvements for private care homes to help them align with federal long-term care standards.

At Wednesday's committee meeting, both MacEwen for the PCs and Green MLA Peter Bevan-Baker emphasized the importance of including accountability measures when the province is providing taxpayer funding to private care homes.

"I fully agree that we should not be giving this [money] until there's a commitment to show us … your pay increases, show us the money kind of thing," said MacEwen.

"If we are to continue to hand over large amounts of money, I think it's incumbent on us … to make sure that that money is being spent as we imagine it is," said Bevan-Baker.