Pride PEI presents 'Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen' film series

Six LGBTQ film classics are part of a new viewing series beginning Tuesday at City Cinema in Charlottetown, co-ordinated by a Pride PEI board that wants people to know they're "more than just the parade."

Board member Dave Stewart told CBC's Mainstreet that he was talking with Pride chair John Kimmel and board member Hal Atwood about their parade-plus ambitions when they settled on an LGBTQ film series.

Pride PEI eventually settled on six films, but they're not advertising what they are, instead taking a "secret cinema" approach.

"We wanted people to go into the theatre, not quite know what they're going to be hit with," said Stewart. He did allow to Mainstreet host Matt Rainnie that the likelihood of a film by transgressive U.S. filmmaker John Waters was a "good guess."

Stewart said the films showcase the diversity of the community while also being movies that cinema fans in general should see.

PRIDE PEI director Dave Stewart says the diverse set of films are ones any film-lover will appreciate. (Dave Stewart)

Be warned that the film that kicks of the series 6:30 p.m. AT Tuesday is not a family film, with an NC-17 rating in the States (no one 17 and under admitted). Critics have called it in bad taste.



"That's right up my alley," Stewart said.

Subsequent entries, ranging from "an elaborate costume drama" to a "cult camp classic," will be shown March 14, March 28, April 11, April 25 and May 12.

Stewart said he hopes the LGBTQ community sees itself reflected on the big screen, but the series is open to everyone.

"We also hope that people who love movies will come to them because there's some really terrific movies, and I'm dying for the first night myself," he said.

The films will be shown in tandem with short episodes of the web series Before Grindr: The Secret Social History of Gay & Lesbian P.E.I., which features interviews with LGBTQ Islanders between the ages of 52 and 72.

Each showing is pay-what-you-can with a suggested $12 donation. Series passes are $50.