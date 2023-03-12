Power knocked out in Hunter River after truck crashes into utility poles

A five-tonne truck knocked down several utility poles on Route 2 in Hunter River late Sunday afternoon, leaving 300 Maritime Electric customers without electricity.

Kristen MacWilliams was in a shop nearby at the time of the accident. She didn't see what happened, but she heard it.

"It was a big bang," she said. "It sounded like a gun."

RCMP Cpl. Dave Weatherbie said the driver of the truck was checked out by EMS. But police say no one was seriously injured.

Maritime Electric had no estimate when power might be restored. (Submitted by Kristen Macwilliams )

Weatherbie said the cause of the accident may have been a mechanical issue, but the investigation is ongoing.

Maritime Electric did not give an estimate as to when power would be restored.