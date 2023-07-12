CFIA wants feedback on elements of new potato wart response plan

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is looking for feedback on three new risk-management documents connected to potato wart, a fungus that has sent the P.E.I. potato industry into crisis on more than one occasion.

The three documents focus on biosecurity, seed potato production, and what to do with fields where potato wart has been detected.

In a news release earlier this week, the CFIA said any feedback will help in the drafting of an updated national potato wart response plan.

The news release also said an online tool has been launched to help P.E.I. potato producers check to see if pieces of land they may be interested in have any restriction in place connected to potato wart, "helping them make timely and important business decisions."

As well, CFIA has developed a guide "to communicate movement requirements and highlight biosecurity best practices to encourage preparedness and resilience."

Meanwhile, the agency's third annual national potato wart survey is underway.

In this file photo, CFIA crews gather at their vehicles during a day of testing for potato wart at a field in the Kensington area of P.E.I. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

National results will be available in the spring of 2024, but the agency already has P.E.I.'s results, which show no new findings of potato wart on the Island.

Detections of the fungus in late 2021 resulted in the CFIA banning P.E.I. potatoes from being sold into the United States market for four months.

Hundreds of millions of pounds of Island potatoes had to be destroyed over the winter of 2022, and there are still restrictions on seed potatoes being sold to out-of-province buyers.