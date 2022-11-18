Samaritan's Purse wrapping up relief work on the Island

After more than a month of helping cleanup efforts across P.E.I., crews with Samaritan's Purse are aiming to wrap up their relief work on the Island early next week.

The Christian relief organization has had crews on the Island since Sept. 29, helping property owners in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona.

"This is actually our second-largest response to date in Canadian history, and so it was a long response," said Tammy Suitor, the organization's Canadian disaster relief manager.

Suitor said the organization has helped close to 300 homeowners in cleaning up fallen trees and debris and covering damaged roofs with tarps.

Cleaning up trees, debris and covering damaged roofs with tarps are among some of the jobs volunteers with Samaritan's Purse have done on the Island. (Brent Davis)

She said there are about 30 more jobs planned over the next few days.

"We've had really good volunteer turnout, so we've been averaging about 10 [jobs] a day," she said.

Suitor said the organization's efforts have been supported by close to 300 volunteers, with more than half of those volunteers coming from away.

Volunteers have been seeing an incredible amount of support from the community, Suitor said, such as being offered coffee, cinnamon buns and carrot cake from the families they are helping.

Being on the Island to help out and seeing the response has been a blessing, Suitor added.

"Even though people are going through hard times and you know, this was pretty tragic for some families, they have just welcomed us with open arms."