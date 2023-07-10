Charlottetown police slammed in ruling; privacy commissioner says force didn't fulfil duty

A new ruling from P.E.I.'s privacy commissioner says Charlottetown Police Services' response to repeated requests from her office was "disappointing," saying officers ignored their obligations under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Information and Privacy Commissioner Denise N. Doiron found the police force did an inadequate job responding to an access to information review related to a request by CBC News.

She's now compelling the force to do a full-scale investigation to review officers' records.

The ruling is in response to an access to information request CBC News filed after police refused multiple requests for comment regarding their handling of alleged druggings.

A public body not participating in the review process defeats the purpose. — Denise N. Doiron, P.E.I.'s Information and Privacy Commissioner

"[Charlottetown Police Services] has not fulfilled its duty to assist or to respond openly, accurately and completely," wrote Doiron in the ruling.

In 2021, CBC News filed a request for the records of four senior-ranking Charlottetown police officers relating to stories about a rash of alleged drink spikings and concern over how police complaints were handled.

Three of the four officers responded to the request for information, but one officer, Det. Darren MacDougall, responded by saying he had no records.

However, emails released by other officers show MacDougall was copied on relevant correspondence.

CBC News challenged the response, asking the privacy office to examine whether an adequate search had been done.

Doiron's ruling outlined that members of Charlottetown Police Services did not respond to multiple requests from her office for information about how they had searched their records.

CBC News filed a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act request for police documents related to a string of complaints about noxious substances being put into people's drinks in downtown Charlottetown. (CBC)

She wrote that MacDougall responded once, repeating his assertion that he had no relevant records, but he did not answer questions about why he believed he had conducted a reasonable search.

"I must conclude that the [Charlottetown Police Services] has not met their burden of proof to establish that they conducted a reasonable search," wrote Doiron.

She added that this undermines a stated purpose of access to information — ensuring public bodies are acting in accordance with laws.

"This is necessary to ensure that citizens' rights are being protected and promotes transparency and confidence in public bodies," the ruling said. "A public body not participating in the review process defeats the purpose."

P.E.I. Information and Privacy Commissioner Denise Doiron has ordered Charlottetown Police Services to conduct another search of its records and to provide affidavit evidence that it has done so. (CBC)

The commission has now ordered Charlottetown Police to give sworn affidavit evidence to the commissioner's office, including information on who conducted the search, their title, and a full description of where and how the search was conducted.

MacDougall and Charlottetown Police did not return CBC's request for comment on the ruling.

Little response on conduct complaints

In 2021, Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell refused multiple requests for comment on interviews from three women who told CBC News their complaints were not handled appropriately when they reported alleged druggings.

The force also faced criticism for its decision not to investigate 17 complaints of drink spiking reported to police the previous summer, some of them dating back years.

CBC News filed requests for information under the access to information laws for internal documents on the subject after Charlottetown Police Services refused to respond to requests.

The following spring, in May 2022, an investigation found "clear and convincing evidence" of misconduct by a Charlottetown police officer tasked with investigating an allegation of drink spiking. The officer involved resigned during the investigation process.

At the time, MacConnell said he was disappointed in what had happened but did not think it should reflect on the rest of the Charlottetown police force.

"I applaud this victim particularly for taking a stance and knowing when the response wasn't good enough," he said.