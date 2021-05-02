Skip to Main Content
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Charlottetown

Police have released very few details about what they are calling a 'suspicious death' on St. Peters Road in Charlottetown.

Police say there is no risk to the public

Police set up outside a home on St. Peters Road on Saturday evening. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Charlottetown, according to a two-line press release issued Saturday night by Charlottetown Police Services.

It's unclear how or when police were notified of the death, but by 7 p.m. several police vehicles could be seen outside a house on St. Peters Road. 

No information has been released about the victim, or how they may have died. 

There is nothing to indicate any risk to the public, according to police. 

