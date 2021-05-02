Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Charlottetown

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Charlottetown, according to a two-line press release issued Saturday night by Charlottetown Police Services.

It's unclear how or when police were notified of the death, but by 7 p.m. several police vehicles could be seen outside a house on St. Peters Road.

No information has been released about the victim, or how they may have died.

There is nothing to indicate any risk to the public, according to police.