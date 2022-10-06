Summerside police chief takes off his badge after almost 45 years on the job

After more than 40 decades on the job, Summerside police Chief Dave Poirier has decided to call it a day, something he says was an agonizing decision.

During his time on the force, Poirier answered thousands of calls, had countless experiences — some of them scary — and witnessed a lot of change in the world and in policing.

Over the years, Poirier has received awards for saving peoples' lives, but credits his wife Ruby for saving his own — by coming home early from a wedding.

He had an infection in his foot, which eventually spread.

"I went to get up and I fell over the coffee table and she took me right to the hospital. If she hadn't come home, I wouldn't be talking to you right now," he said.

I lost my leg — But you know what? It's a bump on the road. We move on. — Dave Poirier

Poirier had the lower part of his leg amputated below the knee.

"And now I have a prosthetic, but get along pretty good now just with a cane and I hope to improve on that as we move along."

Summerside Police Chief Dave Poirier says policing has changed in his almost 45 years on the job. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The 65 year old said he and Ruby talked about him retiring for a few agonizing months. But he felt it was time.

He said his best day was his first day on the job. His worst day was more recent.

"When I lost my leg to this disease of diabetes and the infection. But you know what? It's a bump on the road. We move on."

Equipment and staffing to survive today

Poirier joined the Summerside force in 1978. And he said things have changed dramatically over the years.

He said when he started it wasn't unusual for there to be one officer working alone on the streets on weeknights.

Dave Poirier's high school graduation photo, four years before he became a police officer in Summerside. (Submitted by Dave Poirier )

"Times have changed and in the way of say equipment and things that are needed to to survive out there. And it would be suicide today to have one member on the street with the times changing so much," he said.

"You know, the city has been great to us, providing the equipment we need to run our department and it's been a blessing over the years."

'I cringe getting a call at 2 or 3 in the morning'

He said he has keenly felt the responsibility of being the chief, leading a team of people in what can be a dangerous profession.

"I cringe getting a call at 2 or 3 in the morning, cause you know it's going to be something bad ... it's happened a few times, not that often lately, but it's scary."

One memory that stands out is when he helped rescue some horses from a fire at the Summerside Raceway. It landed him and incoming Chief Sinclair Walker in hospital with smoke inhalation.

Deputy Chief Sinclair Walker,left, says Chief Dave Poirier has been a mentor and a friend to him. (Submitted by Sinclair Walker )

"Couldn't see nothing in the barn, I remember reaching out and I grabbed the horses tail and the old foot came up and kicked behind me ... yup ... been through a lot over the years."

But Poirier said he hasn't faced very many life and death situations.

I've had my moments when talking didn't work, but 95 per cent of the time it would work. — Dave Poirier

"During my whole career, I use what they call "verbal judo." I talk a lot. I haven't been in that many tussles in my career. I've had my moments when talking didn't work, but 95 per cent of the time it would work."

Sinclair Walker started with the force in 1980, and said Poirier has been a mentor and friend to him over the years.

Dave Poirier in 1978, when he began his career as a police officer in Summerside. (Submitted by Dave Poirier )

"He has a very calm demeanour and he always took a common sense approach. And that gave him an immense respect from our staff," Walker said.

"He's such a community-minded person, and also such an approachable person. And as a boss, as a leader, I can't say enough good about him."

'It is a scary profession'

Poirier has some advice for anyone considering getting into policing now.

"Make sure this is what you want in your life. Do some investigating, talk to a police officer. You don't know when you leave for work in the morning what time you'll be getting home. You have to make sure that your family at home knows this," Poirier said.

"It is a scary profession, I won't lie. Nowadays with the mental health and the drug issues. I don't know if I'd start it again. But I have no regrets."

Poirier said he will miss the camaraderie but says he will be visiting the station — that's if, he said with a laugh, they let him in the door.