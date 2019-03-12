Protester arrested during Charlottetown city council meeting

A climate change activist was removed from Charlottetown council chambers in handcuffs after disrupting Monday's council meeting.

"I'm just here to ask the city to declare a climate emergency, that's all I'm asking," said the woman as police escorted her from the room.

The unidentified woman and a man walked into the meeting with a large banner, only to be told by CAO Peter Kelly that signs were not allowed.

When they refused to leave or dispose of the banner, Kelly asked police to get involved. Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell was already at the meeting to deal with police business.

"Unfortunately it ended in a confrontation, and a lady was arrested," said MacConnell.

MacConnell (left) and another officer remove the activist from the council meeting. (Laura Meader/CBC)

MacConnell said the woman who was removed had entered the part of council chambers reserved for staff and councillors and would not return to the public seating area.

"We recognize everyone's right to peaceful protest and raising awareness to important topics like climate change but we ask that it's done … in line with the rules," said MacConnell.

MacConnell said the woman was taken into custody. He said police will review the incident and determine what, if any charges, may be appropriate.

David Woodbury, who came to the meeting with the woman, said they wanted to press city council to declare a climate emergency but didn't plan to cause a disturbance. (Laura Meader/CBc)

The man who accompanied the woman into the meeting, David Woodbury, said the banner they brought in read "Declare a climate emergency."

He said he's with the group Extinction Rebellion and echoed the woman's hope that they would be able to press council to declare a climate emergency.

"A part of our group's strategy is to do what we call non-violent direct action or non-violent civil disobedience," Woodbury said.