Some Islanders kick off 2024 with a dip in the ocean

While most people are still in pyjama-wearing denial about the end of the holidays, some brave souls chose to return to reality by submerging their bodies in freezing cold water.

The annual polar dip tradition, which sees people trade Christmas sweaters for bathing suits and go for a chilly swim, brought a crowd to North Rustico in Prince Edward Island Monday.

The North Rustico Fire Department was on hand in case of emergencies. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

For Vanessa Larter, who lives just up the street from where about 30 people took part in the ocean plunge, the chaos and fun make the event the best way to start the new year.

"[It's] community building at its best," she said. "It was so good to see old faces, new faces, first-time dippers, all dippers."

Larter, who submerges herself in the cold water every Sunday anyway, said the dip wasn't as bad as she thought it would be.

"No one hesitated. We counted down and we all took off."

Friends Denee Gallant Ramsay, left, and Deborah Montgomery almost chickened out of the polar dip, but got a rush out of doing it anyways. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Simon Mills lives in the area, and he's been doing the polar dip for 25 years. He said it can help liven a person up if they had a rough New Year's Eve.

"We just go out, enjoy ourselves. It's pretty entertaining, gets the community together," he said, adding the exercise makes you "feel alive, wound up, raring to go after a sleepy morning."

There were more people watching the dippers than people willing to go into the cold water. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Like Larter, Mills said the dip isn't as bad as you think.

"But your feet get cold. That's the worst part."

It was Denee Gallant Ramsay's first time doing the dip, so she only went into the water up to her waist.

"I was a bit of a coward," she said.

Polar dippers in North Rustico said the event is a great way to bring the community together. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Ramsay was there with her friend Deborah Montgomery, and they both said running into the frigid water feels like your entire body getting stabbed by little pins and needles.

"It's a good rush," Ramsay said.