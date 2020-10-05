Traffic delays on Hunter River bridge expected to end this week

A construction project on Highway 2 near Hunter River that has been causing some delays for drivers is expected to wrap up later this week.

The province is working to replace the Hunter River bridge, which meant temporarily installing a single lane bridge as part of the project.

"We certainly appreciate the patience of drivers," said Neil Lawless, a bridge engineer with the P.E.I. Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

"It's just the nature of the beast. The alternative would be a detour, which would be not very well-liked either."

'It was necessary'

Lawless said traffic was the worst during morning and evening commute times. In some cases, vehicles were backed up in both directions.

"It's a balancing act in terms of accommodating traffic the best we can … and minimize the impact on the travelling public."

'We’re hopeful to open at the end of this week and appreciate all the co-operation,' says Neil Lawless, a bridge engineer with the P.E.I. Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

The new bridge comes with a $2.5 million price tag but according to Lawless, it was needed. He said the concrete deck on the previous bridge had internal corrosion and its support system was "not very favourable."

"It was, you know, certainly on our watch list, I'll say, in terms of having to be replaced," he said.

"Due to its importance being on Route 2, the volume of traffic on Route 2, we felt it was necessary to replace it before it got too far along, I'll say, in its condition."

'Very near completion'

The original completion date for the project was Oct. 9. And while Lawless couldn't give an exact time for when everything would be ready to go, he expects the bridge will be open to traffic by the end of the week.

"We're very near completion of the new bridge," he said. "Then we'll be switching over to dismantle the temporary bridge."

Bridge engineer Neil Lawless says the bridge replacement was a major project and it was tough to avoid the traffic delays. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

Once it is open, Lawless said driving in the area will return to the way it was before.

"You can drive right on Route 2 through Hunter River with the posted speed limit ... and drivers on Route 13 will have the stop sign."

Through it all, he said the co-operation from drivers has not gone unnoticed.

"It's gone really well in the big picture so the department is quite pleased," he said.

"We appreciate their patience on it."

More from CBC P.E.I.