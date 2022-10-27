75-year-old woman dies after collision in Inverness
The investigation continues into the cause of the crash.
Car collided with transport truck
RCMP say a 75-year-old woman has died of her injuries following a two vehicle crash Wednesday in Inverness, P.E.I.
The woman was the driver of a car that collided with a transport truck along Route 2 around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to RCMP.
The woman was taken to the Prince County Hospital but died, police said.
With files from Angela Walker.