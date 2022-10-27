Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

75-year-old woman dies after collision in Inverness

The investigation continues into the cause of the crash.

Car collided with transport truck

CBC News ·
The woman was the driver of a car that collided with a transport truck along Route 2 around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to RCMP. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

RCMP say a 75-year-old woman has died of her injuries following a two vehicle crash Wednesday in Inverness, P.E.I.

The woman was the driver of a car that collided with a transport truck along Route 2 around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

The woman was taken to the Prince County Hospital but died, police said.

The investigation continues into the cause of the crash.

With files from Angela Walker.

