COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 2

This tourism season on P.E.I. could be worse than 2020's, some businesses are warning, and they are urging Ottawa not to decrease wage subsidies.

A group of P.E.I. businesses has sent a letter to the province voicing concerns around the upcoming tourist season and how it puts them at a "clear disadvantage" with provinces that are reopening sooner.

The chief executive officer of the Charlottetown Airport Authority says P.E.I.'s reopening plans are having a negative impact on the number of flights being scheduled for at least the early part of the summer.

While P.E.I. has set tentative dates for opening to Atlantic Canada and the rest of the country, those dates could change depending on COVID-19 pandemic conditions, and on how many Islanders have been vaccinated, Dr. Heather Morrison said during her briefing Tuesday.

Studies out of the UK and Spain have found no issue with following the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer or Moderna. (Travis Golby/CBC)

If you are one of the 5,200 Prince Edward Islanders who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for your first dose, the province will be giving you a choice for your second shot.

Vaccination rates for staff at some P.E.I. seniors homes are lower than goal of 85 per cent, and health officials are working to get those numbers up.

There have been 204 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Tuesday:

Nova Scotia's case load continues to fall, with only 12 new cases Tuesday. The province has 369 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 and has 90 active cases.

New Brunswick has five new cases, and has revised its overall case count to 2,215, with 142 of those active.

Also in the news

A P.E.I. student has won a national prize from the Workers Compensation Board for his video, which features dominos to remind people about COVID-19 pandemic safety.

Some COVID-19 rules restricting the size of P.E.I. funerals are easing in the weeks ahead, but physical distancing requirements will keep it challenging to hold large services over the course of the summer.

Some P.E.I. tourism operators are expressing concern how New Brunswick's opening plan will hurt business on the Island.

New Brunswick is planning to open to the rest of Canada earlier than P.E.I., and Island businesses say that could cost them. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is defending his plan.

Pandemic restrictions will remain a problem for many funeral homes through the summer, because they won't be able to meet new guidelines for larger services, says the P.E.I. Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association.

