COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, May 25

This week's regular provincial briefing has been postponed from Tuesday to Thursday. Premier Dennis King says he will present the province's plan for an "open, safe" summer.

P.E.I. National Park staff are looking forward to visitation numbers returning to something closer to normal this summer.

Horses were back on the tracks in Charlottetown and Summerside Monday, and Red Shores is looking forward to a season of racing even with pandemic restrictions.

It won't be the same as hearing that "beautiful blend" of 350 women singing a capella live together, but a barbershop chorus on P.E.I. says holding an annual conference online has its benefits.

With COVID-19 putting a stop to a lot of team sports, more people are getting into solo activities like skateboarding — especially women and girls.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 15 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. It has 894 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases, the highest single-day case count since Feb. 21. It has 89 active cases.

Fifteen new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 134 active cases.

Also in the news

The Charlottetown Festival returns this June with a play celebrating the life of a Newfoundland and Labrador scientist who became known as "the whale man."

Many couples who planned to marry on the Island in 2020 postponed their weddings, but those who work in the wedding industry say some are still hesitant to book for this summer, given the pandemic gathering limits and travel restrictions still in place.

Although it will be much like 2020, P.E.I. high schools are proceeding with their graduation and prom plans.

Starting in June, junior high students on P.E.I. can receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines at in-school clinics run by public health nurses.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

