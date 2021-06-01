COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 1

National guidance coming this week will advise that a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be followed by Moderna or Pfizer.

Prince Edward Island has two new travel-related cases of COVID-19, the first since Friday, the Chief Public Health Office said Monday.

A P.E.I. student has won a national prize from the Workers Compensation Board for his video, which features dominos to remind people about COVID-19 pandemic safety.

Some COVID-19 rules restricting the size of P.E.I. funerals are easing in the weeks ahead, but physical distancing requirements will keep it challenging to hold large services over the course of the summer.

Some P.E.I. tourism operators are expressing concern how New Brunswick's opening plan will hurt business on the Island.

New Brunswick is planning to open to the rest of Canada earlier than P.E.I., and Island businesses say that could cost them. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is defending his plan.

There have been 204 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 10 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Sunday:

Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 448 active.

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases. The province has 146 active cases and two patients in intensive care units.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed two new cases of COVID-19. The province has 101 active cases, down 3 since Sunday.

Also in the news

Pandemic restrictions will remain a problem for many funeral homes through the summer, because they won't be able to meet new guidelines for larger services, says the P.E.I. Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association.

A plan to divert traffic coming off Confederation Bridge through Gateway Village in Borden-Carleton has excited businesses located there.

With a pandemic and drought under its boots, the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture says it's not surprised at all by the province's farm income stats for 2020: cash receipts are at an all-time high, but recent data from Statistics Canada suggests the total net farm income took a nosedive.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

