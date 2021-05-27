COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 27

With this summer's tourism season uncertain, so are the prospects for students looking for summer jobs.

Premier Dennis King is scheduled to present a plan on Thursday for reopening the province's borders, and the tourism industry will be watching closely.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at 12 of P.E.I.'s pharmacies are now available to all eligible adults.

An unusual but remarkable season has come to an end for the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Holiday Island will leave dry dock in Quebec Thursday to return to P.E.I., ready for service when the ferry service fully reopens. (François Pierre Dufault/Radio-Canada)

Businesses in eastern P.E.I. are keen to see the ferries reopened to non-commercial traffic.

Many Canadians relying on employment insurance this year are in for a "rude awakening" come September, says P.E.I. Sen. Diane Griffin. That's when some measures meant to ease people off the Canada emergency response benefit and onto EI are set to expire.

P.E.I. National Park staff are looking forward to visitation numbers returning to something closer to normal this summer.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 13 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It has 787 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases. It has 93 active cases.

Ten new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 134 active cases.

Also in the news

Horses were back on the tracks in Charlottetown and Summerside Monday, and Red Shores is looking forward to a season of racing even with pandemic restrictions.

It won't be the same as hearing that "beautiful blend" of 350 women singing a capella live together, but a barbershop chorus on P.E.I. says holding an annual conference online has its benefits.

With COVID-19 putting a stop to a lot of team sports, more people are getting into solo activities like skateboarding — especially women and girls.

The Charlottetown Festival returns this June with a play celebrating the life of a Newfoundland and Labrador scientist who became known as "the whale man."

Many couples who planned to marry on the Island in 2020 postponed their weddings, but those who work in the wedding industry say some are still hesitant to book for this summer, given the pandemic gathering limits and travel restrictions still in place.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

