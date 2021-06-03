COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 3

The P.E.I. government has the right to ask for proof of vaccination at the border, says the provincial privacy commissioner.

P.E.I.'s tourism minister says he's confident the Island will have a successful tourism season despite reopening its borders to Canadian travellers later than New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

However, some businesses are warning the tourism season on P.E.I. could be worse than 2020's, and they are urging Ottawa not to decrease wage subsidies.

A group of P.E.I. businesses has sent a letter to the province voicing concerns around the upcoming tourist season and how it puts them at a "clear disadvantage" with provinces that are reopening sooner.

Car rental companies on P.E.I. have seen drops in business of more than 70 per cent during the pandemic.

Westjet is still planning a return to Charlottetown Airport later this month, but with fewer flights. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The chief executive officer of the Charlottetown Airport Authority says P.E.I.'s reopening plans are having a negative impact on the number of flights being scheduled for at least the early part of the summer.

Twenty-four people who were displaced by a fire at a Charlottetown motel were self-isolating under public health orders and have been safely moved to another location, says P.E.I.'s fire inspector.

There have been 204 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Wednesday:

Nova Scotia has 17 new cases and confirmed two new COVID-related deaths, both men in their 60s. The province has 311 active cases, including 15 people in intensive care units.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 as well. The province has 90 active cases.

New Brunswick has 12 new cases, and 140 active cases. Also, the province wants people to book vaccine appointments quickly so that it can open up for visitors from P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador by June 7 as planned.

Island residents in the 18-29 age bracket who received AstraZeneca-Oxford from a P.E.I. pharmacy and are due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be getting a call to discuss options, says Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association.

Vaccination rates for staff at some P.E.I. seniors homes are lower than goal of 85 per cent, and health officials are working to get those numbers up.

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

