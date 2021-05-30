COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 30

Prince Edward Island's Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation is set to hold its first online fundraising event in an effort to raise money for medical equipment.

The Stream-a-thon is being held Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

It's goal is to raise roughly $600,000 for medical equipment in the Queen Elizabeth Hospita's neonatal intensive care unit Charlottetown.

Viewers can watch the event online on the foundation's Facebook page, YouTube channel or on the Eastlink Community TV channel.

During the Stream-a-thon, viewers will hear from families about their experiences at the intensive care unit, including the story of baby Irelia and her family from Stratford, P.E.I.

Irelia was born at just over two pounds, making her the smallest patient kept and cared for in the unit.

Anyone can support the unit by visiting the website at www.qehstreamathon.ca or calling 1-833-335-0545 during the two hour online event.

Planning is already complete on an 18-lane parking lot at the foot of Confederation Bridge to accommodate COVID-19 testing for people arriving in the province.

There have been 202 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 12 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Saturday:

Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 — the highest number of daily deaths since May 15, 2020, when four deaths were also reported. It has 33 new cases and 566 active.

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases. The province has 143 active cases.

reported 10 new cases. The province has 143 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases and 100 active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus.

Among University of Prince Edward Island's class of 2021 is Shawn Arsenault, who graduated after first enrolling in 1997.

With a pandemic and drought under its boots, the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture says it's not surprised at all by the province's farm income stats for 2020: cash receipts are at an all-time high, but recent data from Statistics Canada suggests the total net farm income took a nosedive.

P.E.I.'s reopening plan as it emerges from the pandemic is getting good reviews from the tourism industry.

Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the five-step plan for reopening the province's borders Thursday. First, some restrictions will be eased on P.E.I., and by June 27 the Island should be ready to welcome visitors from the other Atlantic provinces, with rapid testing at borders.

King addressed concerns about long lineups to come to P.E.I. with that testing, as well as other details of the plan, in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Some Prince Edward Islanders will be getting second doses of COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected. Morrison said public clinics are reducing the time between appointments from 16 weeks to 12 to 14 weeks.

The federal government has created a new fund to support festivals and events on P.E.I. through another summer of pandemic restrictions. It will be administered locally by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

