COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 31

Some P.E.I. tourism operators are expressing concern how New Brunswick's opening plan will hurt business on the Island.

New Brunswick is planning to open to the rest of Canada earlier than P.E.I., and Island businesses say that could cost them. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is defending his plan.

Pandemic restrictions will remain a problem for many funeral homes through the summer, because they won't be able to meet new guidelines for larger services, says the P.E.I. Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association.

A plan to divert traffic coming off Confederation Bridge through Gateway Village in Borden-Carleton has excited businesses located there.

There have been 202 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 12 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Sunday:

Nova Scotia reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, with 505 active.

New Brunswick reported nine new cases. The province has 143 active cases.

reported nine new cases. The province has 143 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases and 100 active cases. As well, a new cluster of COVID-19 cases has been found in western Newfoundland, as communities in the Stephenville area and on the Port au Port Peninsula will move to Alert Level 4.

With a pandemic and drought under its boots, the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture says it's not surprised at all by the province's farm income stats for 2020: cash receipts are at an all-time high, but recent data from Statistics Canada suggests the total net farm income took a nosedive.

P.E.I.'s reopening plan as it emerges from the pandemic is getting good reviews from the tourism industry.

Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the five-step plan for reopening the province's borders Thursday. First, some restrictions will be eased on P.E.I., and by June 27 the Island should be ready to welcome visitors from the other Atlantic provinces, with rapid testing at borders.

King addressed concerns about long lineups to come to P.E.I. with that testing, as well as other details of the plan, in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

