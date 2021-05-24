COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Victoria Day Monday, May 24

Monday is a holiday on P.E.I. as it is in much of Canada: here's a list of businesses that are open and closed Victoria Day.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the province's plan for an "open, safe" summer is coming next week on Thursday.

"What we're trying to work toward is to try to have the most open, safe summer that we could possibly have," King told Compass host Louise Martin last week.

Over the weekend, King also issued a statement in recognition of Paramedic Services Week May 23 to 29. And the province praised the tourism industry for its "resiliency, adaptability and grit" as it continues to navigate the impacts of the pandemic. National Tourism Week runs May 23 - 30.

"These are certainly tough times for the industry, so I ask all Islanders to join me in supporting our local tourism operators and businesses this week — whether it be booking a staycation, purchasing a gift card, dining in their restaurant or buying tickets to a show — I ask you to show your support in any way you can," King said.

Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison plan a briefing Thursday in which they will outline a tentative reopening plan for the Island. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

It won't be the same as hearing that "beautiful blend" of 350 women singing a capella live together, but a barbershop chorus on P.E.I. says holding an annual conference online has its benefits.

With COVID-19 putting a stop to a lot of team sports, more people are getting into solo activities like skateboarding — especially women and girls.

The Charlottetown Islanders, playing in Quebec City due to COVID-19 safety precautions, can advance to the league final with a victory Sunday.

About 250 people gathered in Victoria Park in Charlottetown for a peaceful rally in solidarity with Palestinian people on Saturday.

The Charlottetown Festival returns this June with a play celebrating the life of a Newfoundland and Labrador scientist who became known as "the whale man."

Many couples who planned to marry on the Island in 2020 postponed their weddings, but those who work in the wedding industry say some are still hesitant to book for this summer, given the pandemic gathering limits and travel restrictions still in place.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 15 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Sunday. It has 943 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new cases, the highest single-day case count since Feb. 21. It has 87 active cases.

Fourteen new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 128 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.