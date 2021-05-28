COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 28

P.E.I.'s reopening plan as it emerges from the pandemic is getting good reviews from the tourism industry.

Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the five-step plan for reopening the province's borders Thursday. First, some restrictions will be eased on P.E.I., and by June 27 the Island should be ready to welcome visitors from the other Atlantic provinces, with rapid testing at borders.

King addressed concerns about long lineups to come to P.E.I. with that testing, as well as other details of the plan, in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Some Prince Edward Islanders will be getting second doses of COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected. Morrison said public clinics are reducing the time between appointments from 16 weeks to 12 to 14 weeks.

The federal government has created a new fund to support festivals and events on P.E.I. through another summer of pandemic restrictions. It will be administered locally by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 13 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing a downward trend. It has 638 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases Thursday. It has 89 active cases.

Nine new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 137 active cases.

Also in the news

With this summer's tourism season uncertain, so are the prospects for students looking for summer jobs.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at 12 of P.E.I.'s pharmacies are now available to all eligible adults.

Businesses in eastern P.E.I. are keen to see the ferries reopened to non-commercial traffic.

Many Canadians relying on employment insurance this year are in for a "rude awakening" come September, says P.E.I. Sen. Diane Griffin. That's when some measures meant to ease people off the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and onto EI are set to expire.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

