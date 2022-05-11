Heating oil, gas and diesel prices down on P.E.I.
For the second time this week, Islanders are getting some relief in the price of petroleum.
Prices have been sliding for weeks
For the second time this week, Islanders are getting some relief in the price of petroleum.
Prices for heating oil, diesel and gas all fell on P.E.I. overnight Thursday, continuing a trend that started early last month.
- The maximum price for heating oil is down 6.3 cents to $1.634 per litre.
- The minimum price at the pump for gas is down 4.6 cents to $1.48 per litre.
- The minimum price at the pump for diesel is down 6.9 cents to $2.505 per litre.
This is the fifth week of declines in the cost of gas. The price of diesel and heating oil, which peaked in early November, have also been on a downward trend since then.
This was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The next scheduled price review from IRAC will be on Dec. 16.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?