Heating oil, gas and diesel prices down on P.E.I.

For the second time this week, Islanders are getting some relief in the price of petroleum.

Prices for heating oil, diesel and gas all fell on P.E.I. overnight Thursday, continuing a trend that started early last month.

The maximum price for heating oil is down 6.3 cents to $1.634 per litre.

The minimum price at the pump for gas is down 4.6 cents to $1.48 per litre.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel is down 6.9 cents to $2.505 per litre.



This is the fifth week of declines in the cost of gas. The price of diesel and heating oil, which peaked in early November, have also been on a downward trend since then.

This was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC will be on Dec. 16.